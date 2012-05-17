NEW DELHI May 17 Bharti Airtel,
India's top mobile phone operator, on Thursday cut prices of its
third-generation (3G) mobile data services by about 70 percent
under some plans, a company statement showed, in a move to boost
usage of the premium services in the country.
Bharti and its rivals in the country started 3G services
last year after spending a total more than $12 billion to buy
airwaves in a state auction.
But take-off of the services, which allow faster Internet on
phones and video calls, has been slower than expected, partly
due to high prices.
