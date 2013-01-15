NEW DELHI Jan 15 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top mobile phone carrier, said on Tuesday Sanjay Kapoor, its chief executive for India and South Asia, will leave the company on Feb 28.

Gopal Vittal, currently group director of special projects will take over as the company's India CEO, effective March 1, it said in a statement.

India is the biggest market for Bharti, which operates in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and 17 African countries. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)