MUMBAI, April 20 India's Bharti Airtel will sell more than 5 pct stake in its tower arm Bharti Infratel through an open market block deal, CNBC TV18 reported citing sources.

Bharti Airtel owns a 71.7 percent stake in Bharti Infratel, and a 5 percent stake sale in the unit would be worth 37.48 billion rupees ($566.74 million) based on current valuations.

Airtel plans to use the sale proceeds to cut debt, the TV channel reported.

The report did not give a timeline for the planned sale. ($1 = 66.1325 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma and Swati Bhat; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)