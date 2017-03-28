* Bharti Airtel sells 10 pct stake in tower unit for $953
mln
* Bharti Airtel to use funds to reduce debt
* Bharti Airtel's stake in tower unit reduced to 62 pct
(Adds detail, context and analysts' comments)
By Sankalp Phartiyal
MUMBAI, March 28 India's Bharti Airtel
said it sold a 10.3 percent stake in its telecom tower unit
Bharti Infratel to U.S. private equity firm KKR & Co
LP and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) for
more than 61.9 billion rupees ($952.75 million).
Bharti Airtel sold 190 million shares in Infratel to KKR and
CPPIB at 325 rupees apiece, the country's top telecom operator
said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the funds will
primarily be used to reduce its debt. The selling price was a 4
percent premium to the share's closing price of 312.55 a share
on Monday.
Bharti Infratel shares on Tuesday were up 2 percent to
318.80 rupees at 0709 GMT, compared to a rise in the broader
Mumbai market of 0.65 percent.
The deal will leave Bharti's stake in Infratel at 61.7
percent, with the remainder owned by a slew of fund managers,
including Fidelity Management & Research Company and Aberdeen
Asset Management, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The transaction marks KKR's second investment in Infratel,
the telecom operator said. KKR invested in the tower firm in
2008 and sold its 2.5 percent stake in 2015, according to media
reports.
Analysts expect an increase of acquisitions in India's
mobile tower business, as wireless providers seek to exit the
business in order to reduce high debt levels and focus on their
core businesses.
Earlier this month, Britain's Vodafone Group and
Idea Cellular agreed to merge their Indian operations
in a $23 billion deal, and said they would look to sell their
mobile tower businesses.
"Just as the telecom industry is consolidating due to
unviable spectrum pricing and competitive pressures, tower
companies will follow," Ambit Capital said this month in a
research note.
Earlier this month, Reliance Communications said
India's competition regulator approved its sale of a 51 percent
stake in its tower assets to Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure
Group for 100 billion rupees ($1.54 billion).
India's mobile tower business is benefiting as carriers
expand their 4G telecoms networks to cater to fast-rising demand
for high-speed data, but it still remains a capital-intensive
business that can constrain profits in the near-term, analysts
said.
"Over the near to medium term, pain continues to persist for
telecom and tower companies, and it's difficult to say how
tenancies would develop over the long-term," Naval Seth, equity
research analyst at Emkay Global said.
($1 = 64.9700 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in BENGALURU;
Editing by Randy Fabi)