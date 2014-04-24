NEW DELHI, April 24 Indian telecommunications tower operator Bharti Infratel Ltd reported a 64 percent jump in its quarterly profit, beating estimates on higher revenue from leasing mobile phone masts to phone carriers.

Bharti Infratel, just under 80 percent owned by top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd, said consolidated net profit rose to 4.72 billion rupees ($77.5 million) for its fourth quarter ended March, from 2.87 billion rupees a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent from a year earlier to 27.9 billion rupees.

Analysts on average had expected the company to report a net profit of 3.99 billion rupees on revenue of 27.88 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Tommy Wilkes and Anand Basu)