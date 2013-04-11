Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI, April 11 A consortium of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd has qualified to enter the final stage of a telecommunications licensing process in Myanmar, a company source said on Thursday, pitting it against some of the world's leading carriers to secure a permit in one of the last major untapped markets.
There are still more than a dozen companies competing for the two licences on offer, the source said, declining to give any further details.
China Mobile, Vodafone, and a group backed by George Soros last week said they were in the race for a telecom licence in Myanmar.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)