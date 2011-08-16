NEW DELHI Aug 16 India's Directorate of Enforcement is investigating the country's top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel for suspected violations of foreign exchange rules, a junior finance minister said on Tuesday.

Namo Narain Meena also told lawmakers in a statement the country's capital markets regulator had received complaints alleging that a shareholding increase by the founders of the mobile carrier had violated rules.

A Bharti Airtel spokesman could not comment immediately. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)