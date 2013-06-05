Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI, June 5 Shareholders of India's Bharti Airtel Ltd on Wednesday approved a $1.2 billion deal to sell a 5 percent stake of the company to the Qatar Foundation Endowment, the company said.
The deal marks Qatar's first major investment in a listed Indian company. It will also help Bharti Airtel, India's top telecommunications carrier, pare some its $11.7 billion debt.
The Qatar Foundation Endowment is an investment vehicle of the Qatar Foundation controlled by Sheikha Mozah, the wife of the country's ruler. ($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Miral Fahmy)
