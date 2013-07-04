BRIEF-Verisk Analytics Inc acquires Emergent Network Intelligence
* Verisk Analytics, Inc., acquires Emergent Network Intelligence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, July 4 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's largest telecommunications carrier, has raised its stake to 51 percent in a wireless broadband venture founded by Qualcomm Inc, the Indian company said on Thursday.
Bharti Airtel, which last year agreed to buy a 49 percent stake in Qualcomm's India 4G broadband venture, did not say how much it paid for the additional 2 percent stake.
Bharti Airtel said the four separate entities that are part of the broadband venture have become its subsidiaries after the stake increase.
Feb 28 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA on Tuesday agreed to merge in a share-for-share deal.
* Intelsat SA - Intelsat and Oneweb announce conditional combination agreement