NEW DELHI Feb 8 Bharti Airtel, the
world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers,
reported on Wednesday a 22 percent fall in quarterly profit --
its eighth straight quarter of declining profits -- hit by
higher interest costs.
Bharti, controlled by billionaire Sunil Mittal and also
nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia's biggest phone firm
SingTel, said consolidated net profit fell to 10.11
billion indian rupees ($206 million) for its fiscal third
quarter ended December from 13.03 billion rupees a year earlier.
The results were based on international accounting
standards.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had expected a 3.2 percent rise
in net profit to 13.45 billion rupees for India's top mobile
phone operator, which in 2010 bought mobile operations from
Kuwait's Zain in 15 African countries in a $9 billion
debt-funded deal.
Bharti currently operates in 19 countries across Asia and
Africa. India is the company's biggest market where it had more
than 175 million mobile customers as of December.
($1 = 49 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and by Ranjit Gangadharan)