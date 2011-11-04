Nov 4 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected 38 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher interest costs and foreign exchange losses.

Bharti, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia's biggest phone firm SingTel , said consolidated net profit fell to 10.27 billion rupees ($210 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended September from 16.61 billion rupees a year earlier, based on international accounting standards.

A Reuters poll of brokerages had expected net profit of 12.33 billion rupees for the New Delhi-based firm, which last year acquired mobile operations in 15 African countries in a $9 billion debt-funded deal.

Bharti currently operates in 19 countries across Asia and Africa and is the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers. India is the company's biggest market where it had about 173 million mobile users at the end of September.

