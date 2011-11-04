Nov 4 Bharti Airtel , India's top
mobile phone carrier, on Friday reported a bigger-than-expected
38 percent fall in quarterly profit, hit by higher interest
costs and foreign exchange losses.
Bharti, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia's biggest
phone firm SingTel , said consolidated net profit fell
to 10.27 billion rupees ($210 million) for its fiscal second
quarter ended September from 16.61 billion rupees a year
earlier, based on international accounting standards.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had expected net profit of
12.33 billion rupees for the New Delhi-based firm, which last
year acquired mobile operations in 15 African countries in a $9
billion debt-funded deal.
Bharti currently operates in 19 countries across Asia and
Africa and is the world's fifth-biggest mobile phone carrier by
subscribers. India is the company's biggest market where it had
about 173 million mobile users at the end of September.
($1=49 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)