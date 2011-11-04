* Net profit 10.27 bln rupees vs 12.33 bln rupees consensus
* Profit falls 38 percent on year, revenue up 13 percent
* High costs in Africa keep margins under pressure
* Shares rise as much as 1.8 pct in firm Mumbai market
By Devidutta Tripathy and Prashant Mehra
NEW DELHI, Nov 4 Bharti Airtel is
confident of growing its high-speed mobile data business and
turning around its struggling African operations after the
Indian mobile market leader reported a bigger-than-expected fall
in fiscal second-quarter profit that was its seventh consecutive
quarterly profit drop.
Bharti on Friday said net profit for the three months to
September fell 38 percent, hit by higher interest costs, foreign
exchange losses and its money-losing African operations.
The poster boy of India's telecoms sector last year ventured
into Africa by acquiring most of the mobile operations of
Kuwait's Zain in a $9 billion deal, becoming the
world's fifth-biggest mobile carrier by subscribers. But high
costs have weighed and Bharti has yet to turn a profit there.
In India, the outlook for Bharti and its rivals have
improved after they raised voice call prices by about a fifth,
the first such increase in at least two years, after a vicious
price war in the 15-player market squeezed profits.
The government has said it will ease rules for telecom
mergers and acquisitions to facilitate consolidation in the
crowded sector, a move seen as positive for companies such as
Bharti, who were hit by stiff competition from new entrants
after India issued more telecom licences in 2008.
"We have turned slightly overweight on the sector," said
Sudhakar Shanbhag, chief investment officer at Kotak Mahindra
Old Mutual Life Insurance, which holds telecoms stocks in its
portfolio of $1.8 billion. "The trigger has been that telecom
companies are getting back the pricing power and there is some
element of consolidation."
Bharti shares, valued at more than $30 billion, were up more
than 0.7 percent by 0824 GMT after falling initially after the
results were announced. The stock is up 10 percent this year,
outperforming a nearly 14 percent fall in the broader market
Bharti was founded by Sunil Mittal, who started his career
selling bicycle parts and saw an opportunity in telecoms when
India was opening the sector to private participation in the mid
1990s. Mittal is India's sixth-richest man currently, according
to Forbes magazine.
Carriers in India, the world's second-biggest mobile phone
market with about 870 million users, are also betting on premium
data services to boost margins after they launched
third-generation (3G) networks earlier this year, although the
initial uptake has been slower than expected.
Bharti has 7 million 3G customers in India, with a quarter
of them using the services regularly, Sanjay Kapoor, the
company's chief executive of India and South Asia, told
reporters, adding he remained optimistic for the company's
growth potential.
"Broadband story in India can only go northwards," he said,
adding Bharti will launch wireless broadband services using LTE
technology during the current fiscal year to March 2012.
Kapoor said Bharti will not be "averse" to making
acquisitions in India, declining to comment on specifics.
PROFIT DROPS
Bharti, nearly a third owned by Southeast Asia's biggest
phone firm, SingTel , said consolidated net profit fell
to 10.27 billion rupees ($210 million) for the quarter ended
September from 16.61 billion rupees a year earlier, based on
international accounting standards.
Consolidated revenue rose to 172.76 billion rupees from
152.31 billion in the year-earlier quarter.
A Reuters poll of brokerages had expected net profit of
12.33 billion rupees on revenue of 172.58 billion rupees for the
New Delhi-based firm, which had 227 million mobile users at the
end of September in 19 countries in Asia and Africa.
"Negative surprises were limited," Manish Sonthalia, a fund
manager at Motilal Oswal Asset Management, said of the results.
"On the domestic side, the drop in (profit) numbers and the fall
in traffic quarter-on-quarter are roughly in line with a general
industry trend," he said.
Bharti's African business reported a net loss of 4.27
billion rupees for the quarter although revenue grew about 23
percent for the year. African operating margins grew to 26.4
percent for the quarter, still far lower than 36.1 percent in
the Indian and South Asia business.
Bharti has an internal goal to achieve $5 billion in revenue
and $2 billion in operating profit from Africa by the year
ending March 2013, and Manoj Kohli, the company's chief
executive for international business, said they were "confident"
of the goals.
Monthly average revenue per user (ARPU), a key metric for
telecom carriers, from Bharti's Indian operations fell an annual
9 percent to 183 rupees for the quarter, while Africa ARPU fell
1 percent to $7.3.
Interest expenses for the quarter more than tripled for
Bharti, which has $13.2 billion in net debt as of September. The
company funded its African acquisition through debt and took on
more loans to finance 3G spectrum and network in India.
Currency fluctuations increased the cost of servicing
foreign currency loans, leading to foreign exchange losses of
2.39 billion rupees for the quarter, versus a gain of 2.49
billion rupees in the year-earlier quarter.
Bharti slightly raised its capital expenditure target for
the fiscal year to up to $3.5 billion as it will spend more in
Africa than earlier planned.
Bharti plans to raise $750 million to $1 billion through a
dollar bond issue, but said it will wait until market
conditions improve.
($1=49 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Tony Munroe and
Matt Driskill)