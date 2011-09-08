BRIEF-Millicom sells its Tigo business in Senegal for $129 mln
* Says announced today that it has signed an agreement for sale of its Tigo business in Senegal to Wari group for $129 million
MUMBAI, Sept 8 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile carrier, has secured a licence to operate 2G and 3G services in Rwanda, the company said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it would invest $100 million in the country over three years.
Bharti last year acquired telecoms operations in 15 African countries in a $9 billion deal, and will operate in 20 countries worldwide, including 17 in Africa, after entering Rwanda. (Reporting by Henry Foy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
* Says announced today that it has signed an agreement for sale of its Tigo business in Senegal to Wari group for $129 million
* Omnicom Group reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 7 Inside the original Macintosh computer, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs inscribed the signatures of his team, revealing his deep concern for even the hidden features of his products.