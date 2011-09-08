MUMBAI, Sept 8 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile carrier, has secured a licence to operate 2G and 3G services in Rwanda, the company said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it would invest $100 million in the country over three years.

Bharti last year acquired telecoms operations in 15 African countries in a $9 billion deal, and will operate in 20 countries worldwide, including 17 in Africa, after entering Rwanda. (Reporting by Henry Foy and Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)