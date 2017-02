Oct 20 India's Bharti Enterprises, the parent of top mobile phone carrier Bharti Airtel , and Japan's Softbank Corp have formed an equal joint venture to focus on mobile Internet, the Indian group said on Thursday.

The joint venture will invest in social media, gaming and e-commerce, the statement said.

The companies did not disclose financial details.

With more than 850 million mobile subscribers, India is the world's second-biggest market for telecoms services lagging only China. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)