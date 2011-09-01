BRIEF-Wisetech Global acquires ACO Informatica
* Deal at a purchase cost of up to 1.2 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI, Sept 1 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, has not yet decided on a possible initial public offering (IPO) of its telecoms tower unit, its chairman said on Thursday.
"We look at various options. At the moment, there is no decision," Sunil Mittal said, adding the company has not yet mandated merchant bankers for a share sale.
Sources had told Reuters in July that Bharti Infratel, the mobile phone carrier's telecoms tower arm, was looking at a minimum $500 million IPO, for which it would likely file regulatory papers in September or October. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)
* Deal at a purchase cost of up to 1.2 mln euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quarterly revenue declined from $8.2 million last year to $6.8 million this year
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 President Donald Trump on Thursday called the appellate court ruling that upheld the suspension of his order restricting travel from seven Muslim-majority countries a "political decision," and vowed his administration would ultimately prevail.