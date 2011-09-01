NEW DELHI, Sept 1 Bharti Airtel , India's top mobile phone carrier, has not yet decided on a possible initial public offering (IPO) of its telecoms tower unit, its chairman said on Thursday.

"We look at various options. At the moment, there is no decision," Sunil Mittal said, adding the company has not yet mandated merchant bankers for a share sale.

Sources had told Reuters in July that Bharti Infratel, the mobile phone carrier's telecoms tower arm, was looking at a minimum $500 million IPO, for which it would likely file regulatory papers in September or October. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; editing by Malini Menon)