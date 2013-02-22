Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Feb 22 India's Bharti Airtel is planning to meet global investors starting on Monday for a potential benchmark-sized dollar bond sale, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
Standard Chartered, Barclays, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and UBS are arranging the meetings in Asia, Europe, and the United States, said the source.
Benchmark sales are usually of at least $500 million. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)