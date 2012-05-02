BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders equipment for T$315 mln
* Says it orders equipment for T$315 million ($10.24 million) from Mirle Automation Corporation
NEW DELHI May 2 Bharti Airtel, India's biggest mobile phone carrier by subscribers, expects consolidated capital expenditure of between $3 billion and $3.2 billion in the fiscal year that started in April, an executive said on Wednesday.
The capex outlook excludes any potential payment for spectrum, said Sarvjit Singh Dhillon, group chief financial officer at the mobile operator's parent Bharti Enterprises.
Earlier Bharti Airtel reported its ninth straight quarterly profit decline as intense price competition and losses on foreign exchange eroded earnings. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)
HELSINKI, Feb 15 Finland's Supercell, the maker of hit mobile game Clash of Clans, reported on Wednesday core profit rose 8 percent last year, helped by the launch of a new game and despite the challenge from Nintendo Co's smash hit Pokemon GO.
