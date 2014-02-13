NEW DELHI Feb 13 Bharti Airtel

* Says spends 185.3 billion Indian rupees ($2.98 billion)in India airwaves auction

* Says will have to pay 54.25 billion rupees up front in India airwaves auction

* Says acquired 115 Mhz spectrum in total

* Says plans to roll out 4G network on FD-LTE technology using 1800 Mhz band spectrum

