Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Fixes typo) July 2 Bharti Airtel Ltd : * Completed sale transactions for agreements to divest towers in 5 countries * Agreements in 2 countries lapsed * Total proceeds from already concluded transactions over $1.3 billion * Total proceeds to be utilised to reduce debt of co * Process is on for balance 6 countries; hope to have finality in coming few
months on transactions proposed * Source text: bit.ly/1KtxU7T * Further company coverage
(Reporting By Derek Francis in Bengaluru)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order