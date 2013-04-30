Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
NEW DELHI, April 30 Indian telecommunications tower operator Bharti Infratel plans to talk to the telecoms unit of India's Reliance Industries Ltd to lease out towers, its Vice-Chairman Akhil Gupta said on Tuesday.
Last week, energy-focused Reliance took a step closer to launching 4G services into the fiercely competitive Indian telecoms market with a deal to lease undersea cable capacity from rival Bharti Airtel.
Bharti Infratel also expects faster network rollout in India by mobile carriers this fiscal year, Gupta told reporters at a news conference. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)