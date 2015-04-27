Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 27 Bharti Infratel Ltd
* Bharti infratel ltd says are entering a phase of high growth
* Says march-quarter consol net profit 5.58 billion rupees
* March-quarter consol income from operations 29.47 billion rupees versus 27.9 billion rupees year ago
* Consensus forecast for march-quarter consol net profit was 5.34 billion rupees
* Declares final dividend of 6.5 rupees/share Source text: bit.ly/1EaTaeK Further company coverage: (Reporting By Derek Francis)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)