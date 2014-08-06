Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Aug 6 Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's top mobile phone carrier, said it will sell up to 45 million shares in unit Bharti Infratel Ltd on Thursday at a floor price of 250 rupees a share.
The sale will be through the stock exchange. Bharti Airtel will raise up to 11.25 billion rupees ($183 million) at the floor price set, according to Reuters calculation.
As of end-June, Bharti Airtel owned 79.4 percent of Bharti Infratel, which is a mobile phone mast operator. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy, edi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)