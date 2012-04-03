UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Corrects first initial of finance director to P.K. Bajpai in first paragraph)
NEW DELHI, April 3 The Indian government has decided to put on hold plans to sell a stake in state-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, Finance Director P.K. Bajpai said on Tuesday.
The company earlier said it has withdrawn initial papers filed with the capital market regulator for the share sale.
In February, Heavy Industries Minister Praful Patel said the share sale in the power equipment maker may happen in the fiscal year 2012/13 beginning in April.
The stake sale, which was approved by the cabinet in 2011, was expected to raise about $1 billion. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders