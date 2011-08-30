NEW DELHI Aug 30 India's federal cabinet on Tuesday approved a plan to sell 5 percent of the government's stake in power gear maker Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) , the government said in a statement.

The government will sell 5 percent of its 67.7 percent holding in BHEL through a follow-on public share offering. At current prices, the stake is valued at about $940 million.

The stake sale is part of the government's plan to raise 400 billion rupees ($8.7 billion) through stake sales in state-run firms in the current fiscal year to March 2012.

BHEL has shortlisted Bank of America Merrill Lynch , Morgan Stanley and two Indian banks to manage the share sale, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters last month. ($1=46.1 Indian rupees) (Reporting by C.K. Nayak and Abhijit Neogy; Editing by Susan Fenton)