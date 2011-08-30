NEW DELHI Aug 30 India's federal cabinet on
Tuesday approved a plan to sell 5 percent of the government's
stake in power gear maker Bharat Heavy Electricals
(BHEL) , the government said in a statement.
The government will sell 5 percent of its 67.7 percent
holding in BHEL through a follow-on public share offering. At
current prices, the stake is valued at about $940 million.
The stake sale is part of the government's plan to raise 400
billion rupees ($8.7 billion) through stake sales in state-run
firms in the current fiscal year to March 2012.
BHEL has shortlisted Bank of America Merrill Lynch ,
Morgan Stanley and two Indian banks to manage the share
sale, sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters last
month.
($1=46.1 Indian rupees)
