PARIS Jan 7 French private bank Oddo & Cie
said on Thursday it had completed a 100-million-euro
($108 million) capital increase in a step towards its purchase
of Anglo-German lender BHF Kleinwort Benson.
Oddo said the move saw French fund manager Boussard &
Gavaudan, the Bettencourt-Meyers family which is the top
shareholder in cosmetics maker L'Oreal and German
insurer Allianz take a combined 7 percent of Oddo.
The Oddo family now holds 60 percent.
"This capital increase has been done in view of the
acquisition of BHF Kleinwort Benson Group, which should be
finalised by the end of the first quarter," Managing Partner
Philippe Oddo said in a statement.
BHF Kleinwort Benson was created in 2014 when
Brussels-listed RHJ International, owner of the 200-year-old
British merchant bank Kleinwort Benson, bought Frankfurt-based
BHF-Bank from Deutsche Bank.
Oddo has offered 5.75 euros per share to buy BHF Kleinwort
Benson, valuing it at 760 million euros.
The European Central Bank had set the capital increase as a
condition of its approval for the takeover.
($1 = 0.9264 euros)
(Reporting by James Regan; editing by Jason Neely)