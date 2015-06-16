FRANKFURT, June 16 Germany's BHF-Bank named Alexander Mettenheimer as interim chief executive to replace Bjoern Robens, who is stepping down early over differences in strategy and leadership of the merchant bank, BHF said on Tuesday.

Robens was released from his duties with immediate effect, BHF said in a statement, adding that the bank's supervisory board would name a permanent replacement within six to 12 months.

The decision triggered a sharp rebuke from Chinese investor Fosun, which holds a nearly 20 percent stake in BHF-Bank parent BHF Kleinwort Benson. Fosun said it "vigorously" opposed the change at the bank's helm as damaging shareholder interests and the long-term value of the lender.

Two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters Robens had clashed with bank Chairman Leonhard "Lenny" Fischer over the bank's development. A spokesman for Fischer declined to comment.

Mettenheimer previously held executive positions at Citibank and Merck Finck & Co. and most recently served as vice-chairman of BayernLB.

BHF also said it had appointed former Deutsche Bank investment banker and Commerzbank business strategist Michael Bonacker to the BHF's management team.

(Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins and Susan Thomas)