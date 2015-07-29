FRANKFURT, July 29 AQTON SE, which holds an 11.28 percent stake in German lender BHF, on Wednesday said it regarded a 5.10 euros a share takeover offer made by China's Fosun Group as "significantly too low".

On Friday, Belgian financial regulator FSMA said Fosun had made a takeover bid at 5.10 euros a share, valuing BHF Kleinwort Benson at 675 million euros ($738.5 million).

"The purchase offer doesn't reflect the fundamental value and the future opportunities of BHF Kleinwort Benson's business. We support the process initiated by the Board and will make our decision once we can fully evaluate the situation," a spokesman for AQTON, which is controlled by BMW investor Stefan Quandt said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)