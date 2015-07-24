(Adds details on valuation)
BRUSSELS, July 24 Chinese investment group Fosun
made a takeover bid for wealth management group BHF
Kleinwort Benson, the Belgian stock market regulator
said on Friday, in a deal that would value the group at 675
million euros ($738.5 million).
Fosun, already BHF Kleinwort Benson's largest shareholder
with a 28.6 percent stake, is offering 5.1 euros per share, the
regulator added. BHF Kleinwort Benson's shares were suspended
earlier on Friday at 4.66 euros.
Like Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Fosun
is seeking to buy insurance assets to help it finance future
investments.
It agreed to buy German bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser
Privatbankiers earlier in July. It also owns
French-based holiday company Club Mediterranee and has a stake
in Britain's Thomas Cook.
Fosun had said earlier that its investment in BHF Kleinwort
Benson would "strengthen its comprehensive financial
capabilities and to better access other business opportunities
in Europe."
BHF Kleinwort Benson, previously known as RHJ International,
used to have large holdings in Japanese firms and also bid in
2009 to buy carmaker Opel.
However, it began a transformation towards becoming a
financial services group after the purchase of Kleinwort Benson
from Germany's Commerzbank in 2009.
In 2012 it purchased BHF from Deutsche Bank to
become BHF Kleinwort Benson.
($1 = 0.9143 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)