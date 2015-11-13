FRANKFURT Nov 13 The European Central Bank is
set to decide soon on who can bid for BHF Kleinwort Benson in a
deal seen as a test case its attitude towards a bigger role for
Chinese financial investors, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
Two potential bidders, Chinese investor Fosun and
French private bank Oddo & Cie., are awaiting the
ECB's green light for their takeover approach to buy the
Anglo-German merchant bank within the next weeks, the people
said.
The 500 million-euro merger ($537 million) will be one of
the largest in European banking since the ECB took over
responsibility of for banking supervision a year ago.
German financial watchdog Bafin has completed its review of
the bidders in an ownership control procedure and passed its
recommendation to the ECB for a decision, one of the people
said.
It was not yet clear what the ECB's decision would be, the
person added.
People familiar with the transaction said they expect the
ECB to give the green light to both bidders and that it would
impose conditions, such as that the new owner give a binding
commitment to transfer funds to BHF should its capital quota
fall below a certain level.
Fosun, which already holds a near 20 percent stake in BHF
Kleinwort Benson, in July unveiled its 500 million euro offer to
buy the remainder. The offer documents are also under review by
financial market regulators in Belgium, where BHF Kleinwort
Benson is listed.
Oddo is assessing a potential counter-bid and has therefore
asked for the ECB's approval, sources familiar with the process
said.
Belgian authorities are expected to make their decision
following the ECB's green light.
All the parties declined comment.
($1 = 0.9317 euros)
