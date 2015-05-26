DUBAI May 26 Dubai-based Samena Capital will
purchase a significant equity stake in Kleinwort Benson's
U.K.-based private bank unit, the private equity firm said on
Tuesday.
The transaction involving Kleinwort Benson Bank, which
offers private banking and corporate advisory services, will be
completed by the third quarter of this year, a statement from
Samena said. It did not disclose the deal value.
After the deal completion, Samena intends to set up new
global merchant banking operations in Dubai under the Kleinwort
Benson Bank brand.
Samena Capital, focused on the Subcontinent, Asia, the
Middle East and North Africa, has a portfolio of $750 million.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)