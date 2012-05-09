LONDON May 9 BHP Billiton, the world's
largest miner, said it would consolidate its stainless steel
materials and aluminium divisions into a single business unit of
larger scale, ready to benefit from future growth in emerging
economies.
BHP said on Wednesday the new aluminium and nickel customer
sector group, to include all its current nickel and aluminium
assets, would be based in Perth, Australia, under the leadership
of Glenn Kellow, currently president of stainless steel
materials.
Nickel is used chiefly to make stainless steel.
Together, BHP's stainless steel materials and aluminium
units made an underlying operating loss of $66 million at the
half-year to the end of December, compared to BHP's underlying
operating profit of $15.7 billion.
"Despite the current challenges, BHP Billiton is committed
to aluminium and nickel as commodities that may benefit from
later phases of economic development in the emerging economies,"
BHP's chief executive for aluminium, nickel and corporate
development, Alberto Calderon, said.
"However, individually, Aluminium and Nickel are small
divisions relative to the other businesses in BHP Billiton," he
said, adding the new unit would provide "appropriate scale".
Aluminium producers have been squeezed by rising power and
labour costs, and weak prices. Rival miner Rio Tinto
announced last year it would sell 13 assets and has since taken
a heavy writedown for its aluminium business.
Analysts have speculated over the future of BHP's own
involvement in an increasingly tough industry which contributed
just a fraction of the mining giant's profit. The miner said
last week the aluminium business was still challenged by
"underlying cost pressure and weaker prices".
Nickel has also been hit by margin pressure.
