SYDNEY, Sept 29 Global miner BHP Billiton is investigating the death of a worker at its Worsley alumina refinery in Australia, the company said in a statement.

Operations at the refinery were continuing normally following Monday's incident, it added.

The Worsley refinery has a capacity of 4.6 million tonnes a year of smelter-grade alumina. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)