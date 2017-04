SYDNEY Feb 13 BHP Billiton expects to lose 60,000-70,000 tonnes of copper production at its Olympic Dam mine in Australia this year due to repair and maintenance work.

The majority of the lost production will occur in the current fiscal year ending June 30, the company said, adding it expects the mine to return to full production by the end of September. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)