SYDNEY Feb 10 A man has died following an accident at BHP Billiton's BLT.L> copper mine in Australia, police said on Tuesday.

The man was killed following a rock fall in an underground area of the mine earlier on Tuesday, according to statement from the South Australia state police.

It was not immediately known if operations at the mine - one of the largest producers of copper in the Southern Hemisphere - had been halted. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Ed Davies)