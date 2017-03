SYDNEY, July 15 BHP Billiton on Wednesday said it expects a post-tax impairment charge of about $2 billion against the value of its onshore gas assets in the United States for the fiscal year that ended June 30.

The gas-focused Hawkville field in Texas accounts for the substantial majority of the charge, which BHP estimates will be around $2.8 billion on a pre-tax basis. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Michael Perry)