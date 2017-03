SYDNEY, April 22 BHP Billiton said on Wednesday iron ore output climbed 20 percent to 58.9 million tonnes in the March quarter versus a year ago, benefiting from major expansion work at its Australian mines.

"In Iron Ore, our focus remains on producing at the lowest possible cost with Western Australia iron ore unit costs now below $20 per tonne as we continue to improve productivity," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in releasing BHP's March quarter production report. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Christian Plumb)