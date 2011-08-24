SYDNEY Aug 24 BHP Billiton , the world's no. 3 iron ore miner, said on Wednesday it was linking the majority of its sales to monthly average spot prices but continued to negotiate long-term contracts for supply volumes.

BHP Billiton led a drive in 2010 to disband a 40-year-old system of pricing iron ore once a year in the face of opposition from customers in China who complained it would hand too much power to suppliers.

Chinese buyers, under the auspices of the China Iron and Steel Association, finally acquiesced, effectively ending benchmark pricing in the key steelmaking raw material.

"We have relatively modest amounts of iron ore that goes into pure spot market sales, even though most of our iron ore is priced on a monthly basis," Kloppers told a media conference.

"Actually the majority of our volumes are tied up in long-term term contracts," he said.

Kloppers also said that on a free on board basis, BHP's sales were running "very close" to record high prices.

Traders have said BHP has been selling iron ore on short-term arrangements, including monthly contracts, as it tries to cash in on rising spot prices. It has also been actively selling cargoes in the spot market recently amid limited supplies from India, traders said.

Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI is trading at near $178 a tonne, not far off the record $191.90 touched in mid-February and still nearly triple the price in late 2008, thanks to booming Chinese demand.

BHP Billiton earlier on Wednesday said soaring iron ore, copper and oil prices boosted attributable profit before exceptional items to $10.98 billion for the six months to June from $6.77 billion a year ago.

BHP is running its iron ore mines at an annual rate of around 155 million tonnes, putting its production behind fellow Australian miner Rio Tinto RIO.L> and Vale of Brazil. (Reporting by James Regan; Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Singapore; Editing by Michael Urquhart)