SYDNEY, July 22 Mining giant BHP Billiton
beat its own production guidance for iron ore
in fiscal 2015 and said it was on track for additional growth in
the current year.
Output at its Western Australia mines increased by 13
percent to a record 254 million tonnes in the year ended June 30
versus previous guidance of 250 million tonnes, the company said
on Wednesday.
"Better productivity will be the sole source of volume
growth at Western Australia Iron Ore in the 2016 financial year
with production forecast to increase by 7 percent and unit costs
are expected to fall to US$16 per tonne," Chief Executive Andrew
Mackenzie said in releasing the latest company production
report.
