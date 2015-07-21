SYDNEY, July 22 Mining giant BHP Billiton beat its own production guidance for iron ore in fiscal 2015 and said it was on track for additional growth in the current year.

Output at its Western Australia mines increased by 13 percent to a record 254 million tonnes in the year ended June 30 versus previous guidance of 250 million tonnes, the company said on Wednesday.

"Better productivity will be the sole source of volume growth at Western Australia Iron Ore in the 2016 financial year with production forecast to increase by 7 percent and unit costs are expected to fall to US$16 per tonne," Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said in releasing the latest company production report. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Chris Reese)