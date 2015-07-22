(Repeats story published late Wednesday; no changes to text)
* Dismal outlook for BHP's commodities
* "Four Pillars" strategy offers little protection
By James Regan
SYDNEY, July 22 BHP Billiton's
strategy of diversifying across commodities was designed to
shield the miner in a volatile sector, but its entire suite of
products suffered double-digit price falls in the latest
half-year.
Unlike rivals which rely on one or two minerals, the world's
biggest miner has 10 major commodities, including its so-called
"four pillars of growth" - iron ore, copper, petroleum products
sand coal.
All four are currently at multi-year lows and forward price
curves charted by Reuters suggest that is unlikely to change
soon.
"The beauty of diversification is that when one commodity is
down, one of the others picks up the slack," said James Wilson,
a mining analyst for Morgans Financial. "That's not happening
right now for BHP."
The price BHP received for all 10 of its major
commodities in the six months to June has slumped from the same
time a year ago, led by a 49 percent fall for oil, 46 percent
drop for U.S. natural gas and 45 percent for iron ore.
The declines underscore BHP's focus on squeezing value from
its operations and cutting costs, while non-core assets such as
manganese, aluminium and other unloved commodities have been
spun off into a separate company, South 32.
"The key to BHP's strategy is being low in the cost curve
and making sure that their costs are falling at a greater rate
than those industry-wide, so the pressure from lower commodity
prices is worse for the competition," said Rohan Walsh, a fund
Manager at Karara Capital, which owns BHP shares.
RANGE OF PRODUCTS
Unlike rival Rio Tinto, which relies on iron ore
for 80 percent of its profit and has no petroleum division, only
about half of BHP's revenue is reliant on the steelmaking
commodity.
Not that oil is proving a salve.
Fiscal 2015 financial results released on Aug. 25 will
include more than $2 billion in impairments on BHP's U.S. shale
operations - the third write down in three years. Rig
terminations will mean further losses to underlying attributable
profit of up to $100 million.
Only at an oil price of $60 per barrel and a gas price of
$3.00 per million British thermal units (mbtu) can BHP's onshore
operations be cash flow positive in the 2016 financial year,
according to the company.
Henry Hub gas GT-HH-IDX stood at $2.88 per mbtu on
Wednesday, while oil hovered around $50.16 per barrel.
Copper is also problematic.
After a 14 percent drop in selling prices in fiscal 2015,
BHP on Wednesday disclosed it will book up to $650 million in
impairments, while another $382 million will be cut from
earnings before interest and tax due to the repricing of 350,000
tonnes of copper sold the previous year on a provisional basis.
Copper is selling for around $2.47 a pound, not far off a
six-year low, while BHP's output will also fall next year due to
lower grades at its Escondida mine in Chile.
Iron ore is still the flagship and BHP is showing no signs
of rethinking a gameplan to take annual production close to 300
million tonnes annually from 254 million in fiscal 2015.
The extra cargoes and a drive to further lower costs will
help offset a decline in the iron ore price, which Capital
Economics analyst Caroline Bain forecasts will hit $45 a tonne
by December. BHP realised an average price of $61 a tonne in
fiscal 2015, down from $103 a year earlier.
BHP beefed up its metallurgical coal output by 13 percent in
hopes of mitigating a 20 percent fall in price, only slightly
less painful than the 22 percent price fall in thermal coal.
A potential "fifth" pillar, potash, will meet a world awash
in the fertiliser if BHP enters the market by developing its
Jansen mine in Canada.
BHP chief executive Andrew Mackenzie pointed in the
company's half-year production report to lower costs and
significant cuts in capital spending.
"We remain confident that our focus on best-in-class
performance together with our unrivalled asset quality, optimal
diversification and continued investment in high-return
projects, will create long-term value through the cycle and
deliver superior returns to our shareholders," he said.
