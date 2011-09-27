* Work stoppages at Gregory, Crinum mines this week

* BHP extends worker voting on employment plan to Oct 12

PERTH, Sept 27 Miners at BHP Billiton's Australian coal mines plan to continue work stoppages this week during the ballot period for an employee vote on a contract, a workers' union said on Tuesday.

BHP Billiton-Mistubishi Alliance (BMA) mines have faced a series of work stoppages since the Construction Forestry Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) approved strike action in June in an effort to get greater job security and more pay for its members as rising commodity prices boost mining sector profits.

Miners at BMA's Gregory and Crinum mines will hold several work stoppages on Saturday and Sunday, the union said.

Workers will vote on BHP's proposed employee contract from Thursday Sept. 29 through to Oct. 12, a week longer than previously planned due to the timing of school holidays.

"BMA is unable to understand why the unions continue to send BMA notifications of industrial action during the ballot period as this directly conflicts with their stated aim of trying to maximise the opportunity for employees to lodge their vote," BHP said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

BHP's proposed employee contract, which workers will vote on next week, would include a A$15,000 ($15,556) signing bonus paid over the course of a year as well as a 5 percent annual pay rise for three years, and some job security provisions, BHP has said.

Union workers had previously rejected a signing bonus offer of A$5,000.

The union has said it will reject BHP's offer, which the union considers to have fewer conditions and entitlements in favour of workers.

BMA-operated mines have a combined output capacity of more than 58 million tonnes per year of mostly metallurgical coal, representing about a fifth of annual global trade.

About 3,500 workers belong to unions at the BMA mines out of a total workforce of around 10,000 and analysts have estimated that a full week of 12-hour stoppages could cut production by up to 1 million tonnes. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; Editing by Michael Smith)