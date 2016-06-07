MELBOURNE, June 7 BHP Billiton said on Tuesday
it has agreed to sell its coal assets in Indonesia to its
partner, Adaro Energy, following a slump in prices
for metallurgical coal.
BHP did not disclose the price for its 75 percent stake in
IndoMet Coal, which it first flagged was up for sale in April.
"After a detailed review of IndoMet Coal, we concluded that
although the project could support a larger scale development,
BHP Billiton has a range of other growth options in the
portfolio that are more attractive for future investment,"
IndoMet Coal asset president James Palmer said in a statement.
Analysts said in April BHP would be lucky to fetch $200
million for the stake, well below the $335 million Adaro paid
for a 25 percent stake in IndoMet in 2010, due to regulatory
uncertainty in Indonesia and the sharp slump in coal prices.
IndoMet holds seven coal contracts of work in Central and
Eastern Kalimantan, including the 1 million tonnes a year Haju
mine, which started producing last year.
Haju made up less than 2 percent of BHP's metallurgical coal
output in the first nine months of this year.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)