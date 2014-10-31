SYDNEY Oct 31 Expansion by BHP Billiton's
giant Olympic Dam mine in Australia, once
considered among its prized growth assets, is off the agenda due
to low metals prices and productivity inefficiencies, the
company said on Friday.
BHP shelved plans for a multi-billion-dollar expansion of
the copper, gold and uranium mine in 2012 after a year-long
study, citing a need to reign in spending as the Australian
mining boom started to fade.
Since then business leaders and politicians, including
Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, have implored BHP to
reconsider its decision, hoping to alleviate job losses caused
by the exit of car manufacturing in Australia.
But BHP has stood firm and on Friday reiterated its
mothballing of expansion plans for Olympic Dam.
"Our immediate challenge is how we self-fund the required
investment by being prudent and creative with our capital and
engaging our workforce to not only reduce costs but also
accelerate the initiatives that will reduce our costs," Darryl
Cuzzubbo, Olympic Dam asset president, said in a business speech
emailed to Reuters.
The mine was originally designed to yield 200,000 tonnes
of copper annually but consistently runs under that level due to
maintenance issues, such as smelting and equipment repairs.
"Once we are able to run our existing operation at full
capacity, we then - and only then - earn the right to grow,"
Cuzzubbo said.
Prices for copper, uranium and gold from Olympic Dam have
dropped 33, 50 and 35 percent respectively from 2011 highs,
according to Cuzzubbo, creating a "very tough situation."
BHP's blueprint to quadruple output from Olympic Dam - the
fourth-largest known copper deposit and largest uranium source
in the world - was part of a now defunct five-year programme to
spend $80 billion digging new mines and solidifying the
Anglo-Australian company as the world's biggest resources
company.
Analysts estimated at the time it would cost BHP $30 billion
to complete the expansion and require development of a separate
open pit mine adjacent to an existing underground lode.
The company has a licence to mine Olympic Dam until 2036 and
it is extendable for 50 more years thereafter.
As it stands, BHP expects production at Olympic Dam this
year to remain broadly unchanged from the prior year.
Olympic Dam was the driving force in a $7 billion takeover
of WMC Resources by BHP in 2008 that also brought with it
Australian nickel assets. Those assets have since been put up
for sale, thus far unsuccessfully.
