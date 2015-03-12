(Adds Blackwater production)
MELBOURNE, March 12 BHP Billiton
said it has suspended its Blackwater coal operations in
Australia after a worker at the mine, a father of two and
grandfather of two, was killed in a truck accident on Thursday.
The accident at the mine, one of seven owned by the BHP
Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance (BMA) in central Queensland,
involved a raptor transporter vehicle, BHP said.
Blackwater is the second-largest among BHP's metallurgical
coal mines. It produced 3.5 million tonnes in the six months to
December, making up one-fifth of BMA's output.
The accident at Blackwater is the second at a Queensland
coal mine in the past month. One worker was killed and another
was injured at Anglo American's Dawson coal mine in
February when a truck tire exploded during a tire change.
