METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
MELBOURNE, March 12 BHP Billiton said it has suspended operations at its Blackwater coal mine after a worker was killed in a truck accident on Thursday.
The accident at the mine, owned by the BHP Billiton Mitsubishi Alliance, involved a raptor transporter vehicle, BHP said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.