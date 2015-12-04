WINNIPEG, Manitoba Dec 4 Anglo-Australian miner
BHP Billiton PLC will cut 76 jobs from its Canadian
potash operations due to low commodity prices, a company
spokesperson said on Friday.
Work continues on sinking and lining shafts at BHP's Jansen
Saskatchewan potash mine, according to the spokesperson.
The mine would be the world's biggest if built. Construction
has continued even as existing potash producers suffer from weak
prices and profits.
BHP, which currently produces other commodities including
iron ore and copper, has not yet committed the bulk of the
capital needed to build Jansen.
The affected employees and contractors will leave the
company between this month and June, the spokesperson said in an
email.
BHP Chief Executive Andrew Mackenzie said on Thursday that
the miner is bearish on the outlook for commodity prices in the
long term, but bullish on demand growth based on the rise of
Asian economies.
The company also faces, with partner Vale SA, a
$5.2 billion lawsuit from Brazil to clean up after the collapse
of a tailings dam.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Diane Craft)