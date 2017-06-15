BRIEF-Investar Holding increases quarterly dividend by 10 pct
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, June 16 Mining giant BHP Billiton on Friday named former Australian packaging executive Ken MacKenzie as its next chairman. MacKenzie, 53, succeeds Jac Nasser, as of September 1.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.022per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sulliden enters into agreement with Pitchblack to sell its option to buy the Troilus Gold Project
* Independent Bank Corp says Maurice Sullivan to retire from board of directors of both company and Rockland Trust - SEC filing