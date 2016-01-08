BRIEF-Aurelius says new assertions by Gotham are baseless
* Says Gotham has never made contact with Aurelius, we leave it to market participants to draw their own conclusions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO Jan 8 The union at global miner BHP Billiton's Cerro Colorado copper mine in Chile said on Friday that it will go on strike on Monday over failed contract negotiations. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese)
SANTIAGO, April 7 Peru, fresh off a sharp rise in copper output, is upstaging top producer Chile as a prime place to hunt for new supplies as the historic rivals race to usher in new mines.