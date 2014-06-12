HONG KONG, June 12 At least one large Chinese copper smelter has agreed with global miner BHP Billiton a 3.5 percent cut in treatment and refining charges for term concentrate shipments in the second half of 2014, from January to June shipments, two sources said on Thursday.

The agreed treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) are $95.5 per tonne and 9.55 cents per pound for concentrate shipments between July and December 2014, the sources said. The TC/RC are lower than $99 and 9.9 cents for January-June shipments.

A BHP spokeswoman in London declined to comment.

Sellers of concentrate pay TC/RCs to smelters to convert the raw material into refined metal, with the charges deducted from the smelters' sale price. The charges paid rise or fall in line with concentrate supply or demand.

"We have agreed $95.5 today," one of the sources said, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to talk to media. He added that the TC/RCs were likely to be agreed by other large smelters in China.

That TC/RCs were also confirmed by another source who had direct knowledge of the matter.

The agreed TC/RCs are high than near $90 and 9 cents BHP offered to Chinese smelters but lower than $100 and 10 cents Chinese smelters wanted.

The source said his firm accepted a lower TC/RCs for the second half than the January to June shipments because of an uncertainty over exports of copper concentrate from Indonesia.

The head of U.S. miner Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc has been in Jakarta again in less than a week after talks with Indonesia's new chief economics minister failed to make a major breakthrough on an escalating export tax that has halted copper concentrate shipments since January.

A trading manager at another large copper smelter in China said the firm was still in talks with BHP on the TC/RC for term concentrate shipments for July to December in 2014.

BHP paid TC/RC of $99 and 9.9 cents for term concentrate shipments in January to June 2014 to Chinese smelters, a 41 percent rise on July to December 2013. Those charges are higher than the 2014 benchmark of $92 and 9.2 cents agreed between Chinese smelters and other miners. (Additional reporting by Susan Thomas in London, editing by David Evans)