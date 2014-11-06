SINGAPORE Nov 6 Asian buyers of condensate said
they would be wary of taking cargoes of the ultra-light oil that
BHP Billiton Ltd plans to export from the Gulf of
Mexico without explicit approval from the U.S. government.
Anglo-Australian mining firm BHP Billiton, one of the
largest producers in the Eagle Ford shale patch in southern
Texas, is testing the limits of an increasingly contentious ban
on foreign sales of U.S. crudes.
BHP said this week it "took the necessary time to thoroughly
examine the issues" and determined its lightly processed
ultra-light Eagle Ford oil met the legal criteria for exports.
Potential Asian buyers of the BHP oil, however, said they
would be cautious about buying any cargoes of U.S. condensate
without a clear ruling from the government there.
"If there's a risk with the cargo, then it's a little
difficult to consider buying it," a trader with a Japanese buyer
said, adding that cheap prices might make it more likely.
The trader and other refining sources that spoke with
Reuters requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.
Two other energy firms received formal authorization earlier
this year to sell U.S. condensate abroad and shipped cargoes to
customers in Japan and South Korea.
South Korea's GS Caltex and Japan's Cosmo Oil Co
were the first Asian refiners to buy U.S. condensate
after the United States relaxed a 40-year general ban on crude
exports.
Refiners in Asia, though, have so far been sceptical about
making further commitments to buy U.S. condensate, saying
sellers could not guarantee a steady supply and that prices were
not competitive compared with Qatari shipments.
"With no guarantee over consistent supply and price
competitiveness, I don't think we will have a direct business
with (exporters)," a source with a South Korean refiner said.
Traders and industry sources said BHP Billiton had sold the
650,000-barrel cargo to Vitol. The Swiss-based trading giant
would most likely not ship the cargo to Asia, although the final
destination of the cargo was unclear, they said. It was also
unclear when the cargo would be loaded.
"Honestly, I didn't believe the news when I saw it," said a
Singapore-based trader, commenting on BHP's plans.
BHP's move comes as the U.S. mid-term elections put
Republicans in control of both houses of Congress - an outcome
many expect to hasten measures that would relax or end the U.S.
ban on exporting crude, viewed by many as an outdated relic of
the 1970s energy crisis.
Even so, the decision to press ahead with sales, despite the
regulatory uncertainty, has surprised experts who had expected
companies to await clear rulings on further exports.
"I don't think the U.S. government would like it," a source
with another South Korean refiner said. "And even if such a
cargo is available, it will be hard to approach."
In Japan, the trade has become less attractive for potential
importers because customs authorities will assess whether U.S.
condensate imports get duty-free status on a cargo-by-cargo
basis, industry sources said.
U.S. crude has also become relatively more expensive
compared to Dubai crude, the benchmark against which most Middle
East crude shipped to Asia is priced.
"For Asia, it's difficult to buy U.S. condensate now," the
Japanese trader said.
(Writing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Reporting by Meeyoung Cho
in SEOUL, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO, Jane Xie in SINGAPORE;
Editing by Tom Hogue)