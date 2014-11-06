SINGAPORE Nov 6 Asian buyers of condensate said they would be wary of taking cargoes of the ultra-light oil that BHP Billiton Ltd plans to export from the Gulf of Mexico without explicit approval from the U.S. government.

Anglo-Australian mining firm BHP Billiton, one of the largest producers in the Eagle Ford shale patch in southern Texas, is testing the limits of an increasingly contentious ban on foreign sales of U.S. crudes.

BHP said this week it "took the necessary time to thoroughly examine the issues" and determined its lightly processed ultra-light Eagle Ford oil met the legal criteria for exports.

Potential Asian buyers of the BHP oil, however, said they would be cautious about buying any cargoes of U.S. condensate without a clear ruling from the government there.

"If there's a risk with the cargo, then it's a little difficult to consider buying it," a trader with a Japanese buyer said, adding that cheap prices might make it more likely.

The trader and other refining sources that spoke with Reuters requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Two other energy firms received formal authorization earlier this year to sell U.S. condensate abroad and shipped cargoes to customers in Japan and South Korea.

South Korea's GS Caltex and Japan's Cosmo Oil Co were the first Asian refiners to buy U.S. condensate after the United States relaxed a 40-year general ban on crude exports.

Refiners in Asia, though, have so far been sceptical about making further commitments to buy U.S. condensate, saying sellers could not guarantee a steady supply and that prices were not competitive compared with Qatari shipments.

"With no guarantee over consistent supply and price competitiveness, I don't think we will have a direct business with (exporters)," a source with a South Korean refiner said.

Traders and industry sources said BHP Billiton had sold the 650,000-barrel cargo to Vitol. The Swiss-based trading giant would most likely not ship the cargo to Asia, although the final destination of the cargo was unclear, they said. It was also unclear when the cargo would be loaded.

"Honestly, I didn't believe the news when I saw it," said a Singapore-based trader, commenting on BHP's plans.

BHP's move comes as the U.S. mid-term elections put Republicans in control of both houses of Congress - an outcome many expect to hasten measures that would relax or end the U.S. ban on exporting crude, viewed by many as an outdated relic of the 1970s energy crisis.

Even so, the decision to press ahead with sales, despite the regulatory uncertainty, has surprised experts who had expected companies to await clear rulings on further exports.

"I don't think the U.S. government would like it," a source with another South Korean refiner said. "And even if such a cargo is available, it will be hard to approach."

In Japan, the trade has become less attractive for potential importers because customs authorities will assess whether U.S. condensate imports get duty-free status on a cargo-by-cargo basis, industry sources said.

U.S. crude has also become relatively more expensive compared to Dubai crude, the benchmark against which most Middle East crude shipped to Asia is priced.

"For Asia, it's difficult to buy U.S. condensate now," the Japanese trader said. (Writing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Reporting by Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL, Osamu Tsukimori in TOKYO, Jane Xie in SINGAPORE; Editing by Tom Hogue)