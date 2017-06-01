FTSE under pressure as Provident Financial plummets, oil stocks slide
MELBOURNE, June 1 BHP Billiton said on Thursday it has lifted a declaration of force majeure at its Escondida copper mine in Chile, more than a month after a costly strike came to an end.
BHP declared force majeure at the mine in early February at the start of a labour strike that lasted 43 days and cost the world's biggest mining house an estimated $1 billion.
"I'm pleased to say that our copper FM (force majeure) is lifted as of today. We are back to normal," BHP's chief commercial officer, Arnoud Balhuizen told reporters after addressing a mining luncheon.
Force majeure remained in place on shipments from its coal mines in Australia's Queensland state, where a cyclone in late March knocked out rail haul lines, Balhuizen said.
"We still need a bit of time to get to full normal shipments in coal," he said. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Writing by James Regan; Editing by Richard Pullin)
AMSTERDAM, June 21 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel cooperated closely with the Dutch government from at least March 9, the date U.S. peer PPG Industries' attempts to buy Akzo were made public, according to emails seen by Dutch broadcaster RTL.
BERLIN, June 21 The German parliament's budget committee on Wednesday postponed a decision on a 1-billion-euro ($1.11 billion) funding package for the military, including a deal to lease Israeli-made armed drones, sources told Reuters.